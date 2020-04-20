UP: Guesthouse Owner Booked For Forcibly Evicting Medical Team In Sambhal

An FIR was registered against a guesthouse owner in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after he allegedly kicked out nine members of a medical team treating COVID-19 patients in the district, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint registered at the Sambhal Kotwali police station, the hotel had been taken over by the local authorities to be used as quarantine centre for the medical staff, the owner, however, forcibly vacated the premises on Sunday.

"When we returned after duty on Sunday, the owner asked us to vacate it and threatened to throw our belongings out. He later got the hotel vacated forcibly," one of the doctors in the team, Dr Tanvir said

Three doctors and six pharmacists and paramedical staff were kicked out of the hotel. Circle officer Sambhal, Siddharth Kumar, said that an FIR has been lodged against the Madhuban hotel owner and investigations are underway.

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, several instances of harassment against doctors and medical professionals have come to the fore.

COVID-19 in UP

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 1,084, with 110 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, officials said. The virus has so far claimed 17 lives in UP.

During a daily briefing on COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state has 959 active cases. At least 1,084 people in 49 districts of the state are infected, he said, adding that 108 of them have been cured and discharged.

Around 18.5 percent of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 47.3 percent 21-40 years, 24.7 percent 41-60 years and 9 percent are aged above 60 years, Prasad said. Males account for 78 percent cases, while females 22 percent, he said.

