UP Hands Over Alaknanda Guesthouse To Uttarakhand; States End 21-year-old Dispute Amicably

The Uttarakhand government after mutual understanding with Uttar Pradesh, got the custody of the Alaknanda guesthouse from the Uttar Pradesh government on May 5.

Also, the 100-room Bhagirathi guesthouse was inaugurated in Haridwar by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The government of Uttarakhand, after it was formed as a separate state in 1920, staked the claim over the Alaknanda guesthouse. The matter was pending in the Supreme Court, however, both states mutually resolved the issue.

Uttarakhand | UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Bhagirathi Guesthouse Accommodation for Tourists in Haridwar



The guesthouse worth Rs 43.27 crores having 100 rooms was built by the UP government.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, thanking UP CM Yogi Adityanath, stated, "95 per cent of the property disputes between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been resolved however there are five percent disputes, which are still pending in the areas of irrigation land, dams, etc,"

Both states resolved a majority of the property disputes between them, which had been pending for the last 21 years ever since Uttarakhand was formed as a separate state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The issue of the Alaknanda guesthouse was long pending in the court however UP and Uttarakhand solved the matter with mutual understanding according to which UP will hand over the Alaknanda hotel to Uttarakhand and in return the state will allocate land to UP to built a guesthouse for tourists."

Char Dham Yatra begins

The Char Dham yatra began on Tuesday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The gates of Gangotri were opened at 11.15 a.m. and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 p.m. in the presence of thousands of devotees, administrative and temple committee officials.

As the Char Dham Yatra began on May 3, the first in two years without any COVID restrictions, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made massive arrangements and has set up seven Regional Response Centres (RRCs) to facilitate pilgrimage movement and respond to any natural disasters. It's important to note that this year, as the Covid situation has waned, the administration is expecting a huge influx of pilgrims.

ITBP informed that teams are in touch with district administration and NDRF to carry out rescue operations in case of landslides or other mishaps.

"There are teams which are in touch with district administration and NDRF to carry out rescue operations in case of landslides or to conduct rescue operations by Air. We have our standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to respond to any untoward incident," the ITBP spokesperson said.

