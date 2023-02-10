UP Has Become Most Attractive Destination For Investment: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has now become one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the world.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Global Investors Summit (GIS).

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, health, education, skill, infrastructure, development and return on investment have increased in the state, Singh said.

"Today, India has become the most attractive destination for investment in the world. UP rising and India rising are two sides of the same coin," he said.

Taking a dig at previous governments, Singh said, "The country has witnessed a period, when despite various resources and conducive atmosphere, people used to hesitate to venture into the business sector." "In the name of pseudo secularism, the industrialists were stopped from moving ahead, and damage was caused to the established industries. Industrial activity was seen from such a point of view as if it is a different activity from society," he added.

He said the old and ineffective laws, which had become red tape have become a red carpet under the current regime.

