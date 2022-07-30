'UP Has Lowest VAT On Fuel Prices; Will Not Increase In Coming Days', Says CM Yogi

Claiming that the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel is the lowest in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that keeping in view public interests, there will be no increase on VAT in the coming days, said the Chief Minister's Office. He also emphasised efforts to be made for increasing the revenue collection in the state as it has been targeted.

CM Yogi was speaking with the officials of the state Tax Department at his official residence in the presence of key leaders including Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. During this while, the chief minister also reviewed the updated status of revenue collection in the state.

“Keeping in mind the larger public interest, we have not increased the rate of VAT or imposed any new tax in the state. Today the lowest VAT rate on petrol and diesel prices is in Uttar Pradesh. There will be no increase in VAT in the near future as well. Keeping this in mind, efforts should be made to increase the revenue collection according to the zone-wise potential,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

In addition to this, he also took a report from all the zone commissioners regarding the registration status of traders in GST, VAT collection, and efforts being made to check tax evasion, etc.

UP CM calls for efforts to increase revenue collection in the State

The chief minister who was reviewing the zone-wise target for revenue collection in the current fiscal year inquired about the efforts being made to achieve the set target and further gave necessary guidelines on how it can be enhanced with more efforts in the potential zones.

Stating that there has been a steady increase in the revenue collection of the state due to planned efforts, CM Yogi said,

"The total revenue collection of the state was Rs 58,700 crore in the financial year 2017-18, which has increased to about Rs 1 lakh crore in the year 2021-22. The collection for the first quarter of the current financial year is Rs 32,386 crore against the target of Rs 31,786 crore. This can be called satisfactory."

Notably, a tax collection target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore has been set for the current financial year.

He said that the collected money will be spent for the development of the public, the state, and welfare works. "Concerted efforts should be made to achieve revenue in line with the GST and VAT collection target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the current financial year,” he added.

Image: PTI