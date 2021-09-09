UP Health Minister Assures All Possible Measure In Place To Control Viral Fever Outbreak

Amid a surge in cases of viral fever from Uttar Pradesh, State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday assured that the state government has been taking all the possible steps for controlling the outbreak of the viral fever. He further added that door-to-door surveys will be conducted for understanding the problem in detail and making necessary measures.

Over the past few days, several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been reporting cases of viral fever among people especially children. With the pandemic situation in place, the new threat has become a matter of concern for the Uttar Pradesh government.

UP Health Minister on viral fever

Minister of Medical Health, Family and Child Welfare Department from Uttar Pradesh, Jai Pratap Singh while speaking to ANI on the viral fever outbreak in the state said, "We are taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. Door to door surveys will be conducted and medicines will also be provided to the children."

Further, talking about the matter he said several loopholes are evident in the working of the officials and that has triggered the outbreak throughout the state.

Lucknow being among the most affected districts has reported several patients being admitted to its hospitals including children. Speaking on the same, Chief Medical Superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, SK Nanda said that the hospital has till now admitted 20 cases with viral fever and around 80 cases are in the Out Patient Department (OPD). He further added that the cases are not so serious and they are currently doing a platelet check.

Keeping the COVID-19 concern in mind, every patient is mandated to go through an RT-PCR test before getting admitted to the hospital, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the Autonomous State Medical College in Firozabad and checked the health condition of the children who were admitted. He also instructed the concerned authorities to send special teams to different districts and take necessary measures for containing the spread of the disease.

Viral fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

Over the past few weeks, several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bareilly, Badaun, and many others have been reporting cases of viral fever. On Tuesday, around 800-900 people were reported showing symptoms of viral fever and are now under the close watch of the state health department.

Meanwhile, 51 people have died due to viral fever in Firozabad. After a thorough investigation by the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, it was concluded that the majority of the cases were of dengue while few of them accounted for Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: Twitter/PTI)