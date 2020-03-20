UP Health Minister In Self-isolation After Going To Party Attended By Singer Kanika Kapoor

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday has quarantined himself at his home after he attended a party on March 14 in which singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for novel Coronavirus was also present. The party was attended by VVIPs including top bureaucrats and political figures across parties.

Several netas go into self-isolation

Kanika, who returned from London last week, had attended a party where top BJP leaders including Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, who is a lawmaker were present. After Kanika tested positive, they both decided to move into self-quarantine.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation after he sat next to BJP MP Dushyant Singh in during a standing committee meeting in Parliament two days ago. Similarly, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has also gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant had also visited the President House on March 18.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

Novel Coronavirus has claimed over 10,000 lives across the world and has affected at least 2 lakh people across the globe. As per the Ministry of Health data, India has registered 241 cases with four deaths. On Thursday night, in an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the countrymen to stay indoors as much as possible. He has also urged the nation to observe a 14-hour-long Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, March 22.

