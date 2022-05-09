UP: High Alert Sounded In Moradabad As Railway Station Master Receives Bomb Threat Letter

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, after a threat was issued to blow up the city's railway station. Following this, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have increased vigil and checking is underway at the Moradabad Railway Station. This comes after the Station Master of the Moradabad Railway Station received a threat letter on Sunday.

#BREAKING | High alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after threat letter to railway station master; Threat also against Haridwar and other stations; #LIVE coverage here - https://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/fM8G9zBkcD — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

In addition, a threat to blow up was also issued to the Haridwar Railway Station. Following this, the GRP and the RPF have increased security and their presence at the stations. Meanwhile, speaking to the media, RPF's Senior Commandant Manoj Kumar stated that the Roorkee Station Master had received an envelope containing names of some stations. He added that the letter contained a threat to blow up the stations on May 21.

"The station master received an envelope which had a list of stations. The letter contained threats to blow up these stations on May 21. We're investigating it along with local police. Checking is also underway in railway stations of Uttarakhand," said Manoj Kumar.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: ISIS link unearthed

The threat to blow up railway stations comes as an ISIS link was unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in the recent Gorakhnath temple attack. According to UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, an in-depth analysis of the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's devices revealed that he was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathisers via social media platforms.

"On April 3, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked the UP Police with weapons outside the Gorakhnath temple. Section UAPA was added. UP ATS has analyzed data from his seized device. Accounts like Gmail, Twitter, etc were looked into along with his bank accounts and e-wallet. It has been revealed that he was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram," said the UP ADG.

The attack took place on April 3, Sunday, when an armed man attacked two constables who tried to stop him from entering the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple while waving a dagger-like weapon.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi's dagger, and ultimately, the accused was overpowered by police personnel. Preliminary investigation had revealed that he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.