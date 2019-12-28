UP: Hindu Boys Form Human Chain To Escort Muslim Groom's 'baraat' In Violence-hit Kanpur

As a mark of communal harmony, a group of Hindu boys in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday formed a human chain around a Muslim groom's baraat to safely escort them to their wedding venue. The ongoing violence and curfew over the anti-citizenship law had discouraged the groom's family, who decided to postpone the wedding. The groom's neighbour Vimal Chapadiya, after learning about the issue, decided to help the family.

READ | Anti-CAA Violence: UP Police Constitute SIT To Probe Cases Of Riots In Kanpur

Escorting Baraat to safety

Chapadiya and his friends, Somnath Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari gathered all their friends and formed a human chain around nearly 70 baraatis and escorted them from the Bakarganj crossing to the wedding venue which was about a kilometre away. The boys stayed back till the ceremony was over and escorted the baraat out of the area to safety.

Chapadiya, who works as an administrator in a private school, said that he only did what he felt was right. "I have seen the bride, Zeenat, grow up. She is like my younger sister. How could I let her heart be broken? We are neighbours and I had to stand with the family in times of distress," he was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, Zeenat said that Vimal was her brother in the true sense of the term and she would always remember what he had done for her.

WATCH | ON TAPE: Rioters In Kanpur, Mangaluru Go On A Rampage; CCTV Destroyed By Masked Men

Kanpur Protests

On December 21, massive protests were held against the amended Citizenship Act in Kanpur, wherein the Police resisted using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Agitated protesters had set Yatimkhana police post on fire. Over 2,000 people were booked in Colonelganj, 350 in Chakeri and 102 in Gwaltoli for indulging in violence. The majority of them are unnamed. Police said efforts were being made to identify and arrest suspects involved in violence. During anti-CAA protests, three persons from Babupurwa had succumbed to gunshot wounds and protesters had set afire several vehicles in Babupurwa and Yateemkhana areas.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 12 Held, 15 Detained After Anti-CAA Protest In Kanpur Turns Violent

READ | Mamata Voices Concern Over Probe Into IIT Kanpur Students' Anti-CAA Rally