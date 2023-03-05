UP: Holi With Dead Body Ashes! See How Varanasi Celebrates The Festival Of Colors

As the festival of colours, Holi is around the corner, Indian states have begun to celebrate it in accordance with their distinctive customs. One of these is the Masan Holi celebration, which takes place in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Varanasi.

Notably, Masan Holi is played with ashes from the pyre on the famous Manikarnika ghat which is known since time immemorial for performing last rites.

How is this Holi celebrated?

On the ghats, Holi is played by Shiva devotees using pyre ashes. Shiva worshippers offer ashes to Lord Shiva and do puja in the Masan Nath temple at the Manikarnika Ghat while listening to the echo of Damru. Then, everyone participates in Holi by applying each other in ashes.

Watch people playing Masan Holi

On social media, a video of the Masan Holi 2023 has recently surfaced. Thousands of people can be seen swarming the ghats in the video and dancing to the music. Some of the dancers are coloured-covered, and as the music's beat quickens, so does their movement. Although one cannot spot people covered in ashes as tradition narrates.

The belief

Ash, also known as "bhasma," is said to be exceedingly precious to Lord Shiva. Legend has it that Lord Shiva visits Manikarnika Ghat on the second day of Rangbharni Ekadashi with all of his "ganas" (his troop, which includes Nandi Bael and others) to bless the devotees and play Holi with the bhasma in the shape of Gulal Swarup.

Many hold the view that Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva played Holi with all the other gods and goddesses on the day of Rangbharni Ekadashi after they were wedded.

Lord Shiva's beloved ghosts reportedly vampires, nocturnal, and invisible powers were not included in this celebration following which Lord Shiva comes to Masan Ghat the next day to play Holi with them.

The Masan Temple at the Manikarnika Ghat on the banks of the river Ganges in the 16th century was built by Raja Man Singh of Jaipur.

It is pertinent to note that around 100 dead bodies are cremated each day at Manikarnika Ghat.