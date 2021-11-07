UP Illegal Conversion Racket: Accused Umar Gautam's Son Abdullah Apprehended By ATS

In Uttar Pradesh illegal conversion racket, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday apprehended one more person, taking the total arrests to 17. Arrested from Gautam Budh Nagar, Abdullah is the son of Maulana Umar Gautam. Sources informed Republic Media Network that Abdullah was the one managing the funding of the racket. Abdullah, sources explained, used to gather foreign funds and distribute them among those converted. Sources add, Abdullah's bank account presently has over 75 lakh, of which 17 lakh is foreign funding.

"As per protocols, the arrested will be produced before the court. The foreign funding and the expenditure of funds as well as relation with other accused are some of the things that the police will interrogate Abdullah about, and for the same, is pleading the court for custody," the ATS said in a statement. It is being said that Abdullah was in constant contact with other accused.

Illegal Conversion Racket

On June 20, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Police unearthed a religious conversion racket. During the course of the investigation, it was found out that that the racket involved the conversion of deaf children and women to Islam and more than 1,000 people were converted under various pretenses. Nine people were arrested back then which included Umar Gautam.

Thereafter, the ATS conducted nationwide raids and from UP, Delhi, and Maharashtra, arrested eight others in connection with the case. Among those arrested later included Kaleem Siddiqui, Rameshwar Kavde, Bhupriya Bando alias Arsalan Mustafa, Kausar Alam, Hafiz Idris, Mohammad Saleem, and Dheeraj Jagtap. They have been booked under IPC sections and Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance.

In connection with the probe, several residences of prime accused Umar Gautam, Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, and his associates have been raided. According to UP ATS sources, incriminating evidence- desktops, tablets, and documents-has been seized from them.