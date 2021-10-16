UP Illegal Conversion: UP ATS Recovers Evidence Of Foreign Funding Amounting To Rs 150 Cr

The economic wing of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has collected evidence of foreign funding in the illegal conversion case. According to sources, the UP ATS has evidence of foreign funding amounting to Rs 150 crore that was sent to three persons from the conversion syndicate - Maulana Umar Gautam, Kalim, and Salahuddin.

During its investigation, ATS authorities found out that during the course of five years, the Islamic Dawa Center and Fatima Charitable Trust received more than Rs 30 crores from foreign organisations. The Fatima Charitable Trust is an organisation of Umar Gautam, who spent only 60 percent of the foreign fund on conversions.

In addition, it has also emerged that Vadodara resident Salahuddin's organization, the American Federation of Muslim of Indian Origin got Rs 28 crore rupees in 5 years which he gave to Umar Gautam. Moreover, Rs 22 crores was sent to Al Hasan Educational Society, the organization of Kalim. The funds were sent from Dubai, Turkey and American institutions. Among other details that have emerged state that Prakash Kavde alias Adam of Maharashtra and his associates had received Rs 57 crore from a UK organization to increase illegal conversions.

Uttar Pradesh illegal conversion case

The Uttar Pradesh police in June had arrested one accused - Umar Gautam along with eight others for allegedly running a religious conversion racket. During the course of the investigation, it was unearthed that the racket involved the conversion of deaf children and women to Islam and more than 1,000 people were converted under various pretences. The Police statement further said that more than a dozen deaf and dumb children in Noida were also converted. The arrested accused have confessed to converting nearly 250 to 300 people every year.

In September, Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui was nabbed in Meerut after being on the radar of security agencies due to suspicious activities for months. Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that the cleric had received vast amounts of foreign funding in the case. "Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding. Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s trust received Rs 3 crores in foreign funding, including Rs 1.5 from Bahrain. Six teams of ATS have been formed to investigate this case," Prashant Kumar said. In addition, the UP ATS arrested another active member of the well-known "illegal conversion syndicate" whose 14 members have already been taken into custody since June 20, officials said.