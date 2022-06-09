UP: In A Major Crackdown, Yogi Govt Removes 72,509 Loudspeakers; Donates 13,000 To Schools

In a major crackdown against illegal loudspeakers, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed a total of 72,509 loudspeakers. Additional Chief Secretary (home department) said that more than 13,000 loudspeakers were given to schools while 1,600 were set up for the public address system.

"As per the latest data, a total of 72, 509 loudspeakers were removed. The voice of 57,223 loudspeakers were reduced. Over 13,000 loudspeakers were given to schools. 1,600 loudspeakers were set up for the public address system," Awasthi said.

In April, the home department issued orders to remove unauthorised loudspeakers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives were based on Allahabad High Court's order.

According to the 2017 court order, the UP government was asked if loudspeakers at religious places were installed legally i.e. after taking permission from authorities.

1,200 illegal taxi stands removed

On-Road Safety campaign that was started by CM Yogi last month, Awanish Awasthi informed that 1,200 illegal taxi stands have also been removed. "Action was taken against around 100 people under Goonda Act for operating illegal taxi stands in the state," the ACS said.

'Removed loudspeakers shouldn't be re-installed': CM Yogi Adityanath

Last month, Yogi Adityanath warned of stern action if removed loudspeakers from the madrasas will be re-installed. He said that no noise should be heard from the religious premises.

"It should be ensured that loudspeakers removed from religious sites shouldn't be re-installed. The sound of loudspeakers shouldn't come out of the religious premises. Failing to which, concerned area Police Station in-charge & other officials will be answerable. It would be good if we can issue an appeal to use these loudspeakers (that have been removed from religious sites) in schools. This time no 'Alvida Namaz' happened on roads. We'll ensure that roads are opened for public movement," said CM Yogi.