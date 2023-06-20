UP: In A Massive Twist, Woman Retracts Harassment Allegations Against SP Kaushambi

In a shocking turn of events, the woman who accused SP Kaushambi of misconduct, has retracted her allegations. The incident, which came to light through social media, caught the attention of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), who swiftly took action to address the seriousness of the matter.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the UP DGP had directed the Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj to form an unbiased investigative team. Under the leadership of the Inspector General (IG) range Prayagraj Chandra Prakash, a three-member committee was constituted, including SP Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla and CDO Pratapgarh Isha Priya. The team was entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the allegations and was asked to submit a report within four days.

The IG Range Prayagraj was given specific instructions to oversee the probe and the move highlighted the commitment of the police department to address the allegations promptly and ensure a transparent investigation.

Woman retracts allegations

However, the woman who had earlier accused SP Kaushambi of harassment, has now backtracked. The woman was working as a house help at the residence of the SP and levelled the allegations against him after she was terminated from her job. Admitting to 'falsely fabricating' charges against the SP of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, the woman said that she leveled the allegations as she was angry about being removed from the job.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, SP Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla expressed her determination to ensure that the woman's retraction was not coerced. “The committee, fully aware of the sensitivity of the matter, will conduct a meticulous investigation to verify the veracity of the new statement. Their objective is to establish the truth behind the allegations and maintain the integrity of the justice system,” she said.

This unexpected twist in the case serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in handling allegations of misconduct. It underscores the importance of conducting thorough investigations before drawing conclusions and the need to protect the rights of all parties involved. The incident also serves as a wake-up call for society to approach such cases with caution and ensure that justice is served without any prejudice or bias.