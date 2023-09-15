UP: Income Tax Raids At SP Leader Azam Khan’s Residence In Rampur Continue For Third Day

The Income Tax (I-T) department raid on the Rampur residence in Uttar Pradesh of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan continued for the third day on Friday. The department on Wednesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in UP and MP as part of its tax evasion probe against Khan and the people associated with him.



Teams of I-T professionals arrived in towns such as Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur on Wednesday to raid several locations connected to the head of the Samajwadi Party. On Thursday, searches were also carried out at Khan's Rampur home.



Azam Khan won a seat in the Rampur Sadar constituency as an MLA. Khan was declared ineligible to serve in the state Assembly by the secretariat earlier in October as a result of a court's three-year prison term for hate speech. In April 2019, a case was filed against Khan for making serious accusations during an electoral meeting against the Rampur administrative staff, CM Yogi Adityanath, and PM Narendra Modi.



Khan was arrested for making incendiary remarks at a public gathering in Khatanagaria village in the Milak Kotwali region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Azam Khan had previously been granted temporary bail by the Allahabad High Court in May 2022 in a case involving the illegal possession of Waqf Board real land. After winning the Rampur assembly election in 1980 on the Janta Party (Secular) ticket, Khan launched his political career. He later served as a minister in the cabinets of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.



Since then, 81 cases have been filed in Rampur against the longtime SP leader on various counts, including land grabbing, cheating, criminal trespass and hate speech. Both Tanzeen Fatima, the ex-MP wife of Khan, and Abdullah Azam Khan, the ex-MLA son of Khan, have been charged in at least 40 instances and are currently free on bail.



Azam was detained in February 2020 together with Tanzeen and Abdullah in connection with a claim that the latter's birth certificate had been forged. May 2022 saw Azam's release from prison. In January 2022, Abdullah was released from prison, and Tanzeen was released in December 2020.