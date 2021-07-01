UP: Injured AIIMS Doctor Reveals 'around 20-30 People Attacked Us; Threatened To Kill'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, one of the AIIMS doctors who was attacked in Gautam Buddh Nagar last night, Dr. Satish Singh informed as to how he along with his colleagues were attacked due to which he sustained serious injuries on his head and legs.

While speaking to Republic Media Netowrk, Dr. Satish said, "I, along with 2-3 other people went out last night to buy parathas in a nearby place. The paratha sellers started misbehaving once we reached and threatened us by saying that our dead bodies won't be found and also accused us of spreading COVID-19. They were most likely drunk. When I retaliated, they tried to hit us. After a few minutes, at least 20 to 35 people arrived and started beating us up with a rod on our heads, legs, and everywhere possible. They were also using abusive language."

"One of the attackers' son even tried to stop them, but they continued beating up. After some time, I called up a few people for help, and then the police arrived. By then I was already unconscious. They badly injured my head. I have got seven stitches," he added.

Local Residents Attack AIIMS Doctors

A shameful incident has come to light in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh where resident doctors of AIIMS were attacked by locals in the area. The injured doctors have claimed that the attack took place after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. During the devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic, there had been incidents of violence wherein doctors were ill-treated, beaten, and brutally assaulted in several states like Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Nearly doctors lost their lives so far across the country.

On June 18, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), observed "National Protest Day" demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was "Save the Saviour" and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating "Stop violence against profession and professionals."

The IMA on Tuesday informed that a total of 798 doctors lost their lives during the second wave. As per the data, the highest deaths were recorded from Delhi, which was further followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. A maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, and 115 died in Bihar. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal talked about PM's assurance for respect and protection of doctors.