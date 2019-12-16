UP: Internet Services Suspended In Saharanpur District Amid Anti-CAA Protests

On account of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, internet services were suspended on Sunday midnight in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh until further notices.

"In view of maintaining law and peace in the area, Saharanpur District Magistrate using the powers invested in him under Section 144, suspends the internet services provided by mobile operators from midnight until further orders," an order read.

Officials said that internet services have been suspended to restrain spreading of rumours and fake news in the area. The internet services had previously been suspended in the district on December 13.

"Based on the information received on Dec 15 regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill, it cannot be denied that adverse effects can inflict on the law and order situation and peace in the district," the order said. "Due to lack of time, it is not possible to hear the contentions of any party. Therefore, these orders are being issued unilaterally. All internet service providers must ensure that the instructions are followed," it added.

This comes a day after a clash between the Delhi police and students protesting against the Citizenship Act turned violent. Protests are also happening at several places across the country against the new law. A day after the Jamia Millia University incident took place, the police have tightened security in the adjoining areas of Noida in order to maintain law and order.

Jamia protests over CAA

People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. On Sunday, the police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

(With inputs from ANI)