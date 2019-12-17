Amid Anti-CAA Protests, Internet Services Suspended In UP's Sambhal Till Midnight

In view of the unrest over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the internet services in the Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh have been suspended till midnight. With Samajwadi Party leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Iqbal Mehmood expected to lead a massive protest in the region against the Act on Tuesday, the police are on high alert.

"Both the MLAs have been asked to submit a memorandum that they will hold the protest in a peaceful manner. But, we are still ready to tackle any sort of situation," said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal.

Police had to impose Section 144 in Rampur when over 200 people came to the streets to protest against the citizenship law. The contentious Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Home Ministry Claims No Bullets Fired By Delhi Police During Anti-CAA Protests At Jamia

Jamia violence

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Delhi Police on Tuesday stated that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests, and none of them were students of the university. However, no details regarding the actual identity of those who have been arrested have been divulged.

READ | Jamia Violence: Republic TV Investigation Exposes Conspiracy, Videos Uncover Truth

Assam unrest

The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars, and two-wheelers were plying. The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. "It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said.

READ | AASU Stages Satyagraha Against CAA, Over 1000 Protesters Detained In Guwahati

However, the statement did not mention anything about resumption of mobile internet services. In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said. Assam witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters. Five persons had lost their lives since Wednesday.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests: Assam DGP Reveals Congress Workers Booked Over Violence

(With inputs from ANI)