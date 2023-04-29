UP Jail Inmate Dies, Family Alleges Foul Play

A 45-year-old man who was serving a five-year jail term at the district prison here died after his health suddenly deteriorated, officials said on Friday.

His family members, however, alleged that he was murdered by the jail authorities. The wife of the deceased, Satyendra, has sent a complaint to the district magistrate in this regard.

Acting Pilibhit district jail superintendent Sanjay Kumar Rai said Satyendra and his brother Rajveer were sentenced to five-year imprisonment in October 2022 in a case under the Gangsters Act.

Satyendra's health deteriorated on Thursday and he was taken to the jail hospital. Later, he was sent to the district hospital where he died, Rai said, rubbishing allegations of murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials said.

Satyendra's family members, who were present outside the post-mortem house, told reporters that he had developed a boil and was not given proper treatment in jail.

He had even told the jail officials that he would complain to the district magistrate whenever he visits the prison, they said.

This apparently made the jail officials nervous and they administered five injections to Satyendra, causing him to fall unconscious. When his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the hospital where he died, the family alleged.