UP Jail Inmates Learn Block Printing To Make Scarves For Sale At Religious Places

The inmates of the Fatehgarh district jail in Farrukhabad here are being trained in block printing to make 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Radhe-Radhe' printed scarves and stoles for sale at religious places across the state.

The training is being provided under the BJP government’s ‘one district, one product’ (ODOP) scheme.

Under the training, the jail inmates are being trained to create 'Ramnami patkas', 'dupattas', and 'gamchas' using the block printing technique.

The products will be supplied for sale at the religious places across the state including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Chitrakoot.

Along with this, these products will also be sold at the Ramnagariya fair to be held on the banks of the Ganga in Farrukhabad.

The jail administration will distribute 10 per cent of the income to the inmates and will also be giving them fixed remuneration to them for making the products.

Director General (Prison Administration and Reform) Anand Kumar informed that under the ODOP scheme, block printing training is being imparted to female and male inmates of the jail.

These prisoners will also be employed through 'rozgar melas', the UP government said in a statement issued here.

Fulfilling its resolve to provide employment and self-employment to every section of the state, the government is leaving no stone unturned to develop opportunities for people.

The unemployment rate in the state which was 18 per cent in the year 2016, has come down to 2.7 per cent in April 2022, the statement added.

The DG said 12 female prisoners are being trained by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) while 35 male prisoners are being trained by Gautam Buddha Development Society Institute.

There are about 1,050 male prisoners out of which 35 are being trained in the first phase, he said.

As soon as the training of the first phase prisoners is completed, other prisoners will be trained in a phased manner. After its completion, the inmates will be given certificates and employment will also be provided to the prisoners through ‘rozgar melas’ by ITI.

