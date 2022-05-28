UP: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Holds Mega Gathering Of Muslim Bodies In Deoband Amid Gyanvapi Row

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind hosted a ‘huge gathering’ of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, on Saturday, amid the Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar controversy. In the two-day programme, important issues from across the country concerning the community will be discussed by the Ulema (a body of Muslim scholars who are recognised as having specialist knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology) and Governing Body members. The event is being attended by approximately 5,000 Muslim organisations.

The event was inaugurated by hoisting the flag of Jamiat Ulama Hind. Tilawat-e-Quran Pak Darul Uloom Deoband was performed by Ustaj Qari Abdul Rauf and Naat Pak was presented by Qari Ahsan Mohsin.

During the event, the current situation of the country and the growing controversy regarding various religious places in the country including Gyanvapi Mosque, Uniform Common Civil Code, Muslim Waqf, and education of Muslims, etc. were discussed. The district administration provided tight security arrangements during the procession and a large number of police forces were also deployed.

Gyanvapi & Qutub Minar row

A plea was filed in the Varanasi court seeking permission for daily worship before Hindu idols located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Despite the opposition from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. The survey concluded on May 16, during which a Shivling was discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found. Both Hindu and Muslim sides are likely to receive the video and photos of the survey on Monday, May 30.

In the Qutub Minar row, a petition was filed before the Delhi court seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the Qutub Minar complex. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has strongly opposed the plea asserting that it is a place of worship and said that its existing status cannot be altered. The court has reserved its order for June 9 on the plea seeking the restoration of 27 temples in the Qutub Minar complex.

(Image: PTI/Republic)