UP: 'Janata Darbar' Postponed From October 5 To The Next Day At CM Yogi's Residence

In a key development, people's conference 'Janata Darbar', which was scheduled to be held on October 5 has now been postponed to October 6. The 'Janata Darbar' is held at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's residence and it had to be postponed by a day due to certain unavoidable reasons, which were not disclosed to the public in the official statement. The official release says, "The 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons." It went on to say, "Janata Darbar would be conducted as usual on the next day." Janata Darbar is a people's convention held by the Chief Minister to directly address the grievances of the people.

The CM's initiative to help local farmers of UP

In the 'Janata Darbar', pertinent issues are discussed and settled immediately to avoid the long diplomatic procedures. In a massive relief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to remunerate farmers whose houses were damaged in the recent floods and excessive rain in the state. The press release issued by CM Adityanath states that the grant will be awarded in the case of damage caused to crops in the wake of floods and it will be completed on top priority in coordination between revenue and agriculture departments. According to the statement released by UP Govt, 1,134 flood shelters were built in the state and the government sent more than 1,125 medical teams to the flood-affected districts.

Uttar Pradesh floods

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a flood-like situation in parts of the state as heavy rains pounded several districts in August. At least 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district were heavily flooded after Nepal released water from its three barrages into the rivers. According to a district administration official, the release of water directly affected over 1.50 lakh people and had damaged 171 houses.

At that time CM Yogi Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the Bahraich district and also distributed the relief material to the families affected by the floods. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister had promised additional help for those farmers who saw their fields destroyed due to heavy rains and said they will receive more relief.

(with ANI inputs)