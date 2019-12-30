UP: Nght Shelters' Lack Of Infrastructure Leads To 2 Deaths; Homeless Worst Affected

Dip in temperatures left the poor and homeless in Uttar Pradesh reportedly the worst sufferers of the biting cold wave as they struggled to find shelters for the night, especially since most of them lack basic infrastructure and facilities.

The night shelters in Kanpur are reportedly short on basic amenities such as beds and blankets, complained occupants. They also said the shelters are surrounded by dirt and waste and an overall compromise in the state of hygiene and basic quality.

A Sadhu said, "We have our own blankets. We are living in the open ground and no arrangements have been made by the administration to provide us with relief. There is no facility of fire and hot water." Another homeless man said, "There is no facility for a poor man. The chilly winds are making us shiver. It is very difficult to spend a night on open ground with just a thin blanket. We have become used to such a situation."

Death at the night shelter

An employee in the Kanpur night shelter told ANI that two deaths have occurred so far here in accommodation for the homeless.

"After a man died a few days ago, we got a blanket on Sunday. Some officers came to inspect the site and distributed blankets to us, which are not sufficient to survive in the chilly winters. People die here due to severe cold and winds," people living in the night shelter said.

IMD Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department, cold day to severe cold day conditions will be observed in Uttar Pradesh along with the dense fog on December 30. The weather department has warned shelters to stay alert for further developments.

As per the report released by the city weather department, the maximum temperature recorded in Kanpur on Sunday was 10.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded by far on Monday is 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The average minimum temperature in Kanpur is 7-degree Celsius while the maximum is 16-degree Celsius.

(with inputs from ANI)

