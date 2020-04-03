COVID-19: UP Children Step Forward With Their Piggy Banks To Donate To PM CARES

In an admirable and inspiring step, children from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have been approaching authorities to donate their piggy bank savings in order to help those in need. The kids are making their donations to PM CARES funds to help efforts to combat Coronavirus.

UP kids step forward

On Thursday in Kutesra village in Muzaffarnagar, two siblings approached a police station in order to make a donation of their savings. The sub-inspector of the police station has reportedly left the decision of accepting the donation to the Superintendent but appreciated the efforts of the kids and gave red roses to the kids for their thoughts.

Earlier this week, in Basti district, a five-year-old approached the police authorities alone and stated that he wanted to donate the savings in his piggy bank to the fun after seeing others on television do so as well.

Similarly, another boy in Kanpur stated that he wanted to sell his toys in order to raise money and send it to the Prime Minister.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has rattled the global economy and put nearly a third of mankind in some form of a lockdown, PM Narendra Modi set up a charitable trust - PM CARES - where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

(with inputs from agencies)