UP, Korean province sign MoU to strengthen economic, cultural relations: Govt

Uttar Pradesh and the Gyeongsangbuk-do province of the Republic of Korea on Monday signed a number of MoUs to strengthen academic, economic and cultural relations, the state government said.

A high-level delegation led by Gyeongsangbuk-do Governor Lee Cheolwoo reached Uttar Pradesh for the MoU signing ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence, it said in a release.

The Uttar Pradesh government's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Gyeongsangbuk-do's Bureau of Economic and Industrial Affairs Lee Youngseok signed the MoU.

Adityanath said the MoU is an important step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation. The exchange of expertise in various fields and the promotion of mutual investment will contribute to the prosperity and progress of the two regions.

Welcoming the guests from the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Adityanath said, "The dates of Independence Day of both the countries are the same. Today, India is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The relations between India and South Korea are old as both are members of the G20." Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations, Adityanath said many countries have given war to humanity but the followers of Buddhism have deep respect for India. All the important places associated with Lord Buddha such as Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu, Sankisa and Kaushambi are in Uttar Pradesh.

The international airport in Kushinagar under the Buddhist Circuit has become operational, boosting investment and employment opportunities. Soon, Shravasti will be connected with air service, he said.

He added that Gyeongsangbuk-do is the largest province of South Korea and has played an important role in preserving its age-old traditions and historical places.

Intensive industrialisation has taken place in Gyeongsangbuk-do. Global business groups such as Samsung, LG and Posco have their origins in the province.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer centre and is endowed with the fertile Gangetic plains and abundant natural resources. Today, Uttar Pradesh is fast moving towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, he added.

Governor Cheolwoo, while congratulating Adityanath on becoming the chief minister for the second time, said both Gyeongsangbuk-do and Uttar Pradesh are moving towards progress. Work is being done for the promotion of Ayurveda in the province while it is getting recognition in Uttar Pradesh as well.

He said Gyeongsangbuk-do and Uttar Pradesh can cooperate in many areas.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Ayush Minister Dayashankar Mishra, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, among others were present at the ceremony.