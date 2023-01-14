UP: Last Rites Of BSF Jawan, Who Died In Bengal Following Illness, Held With Full State Honours

The last rites of a BSF jawan, who died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district following an illness, were held with full state honours in his native Barhanpur village on Saturday, an official said.

Additional District Magistrate Tribhuwan Vishwakarma said Shiv Bahadur Singh (53) was an ASI in the 76th battalion of the BSF posted in Cooch Behar.

He was admitted to a hospital in Cooch Behar after his health condition deteriorated. He died there while undergoing treatment, the official said.

Singh was recruited in the BSF in 1989.

His last rites were held with full state honours, the ADM said, adding a cheque of Rs 35 lakh was handed over to Singh's wife while a Rs 15 lakh cheque was given to his father.

