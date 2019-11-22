UP Law Commission Chief Explains The Need Of Conversion Law In The State

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chief Justice Aditya Nath Mittal on Friday spoke to Republic TV regarding the conversion law in UP. He said that the law does not violate any fundamental rights. He mentioned that the state government has full authority to form the law on the subject.

Explaining the conversion law Justice Mittal said, "The study regarding the conversion law in Uttar Pradesh was done keeping the Indian constitution in mind. The freedom of religion was also taken into consideration so that public sentiments are not hurt and their fundamental rights are not violated. Apart from this around 10 states in the country already have this law. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttaranchal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and others have this law. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha were the first to implement this law."

READ | Left, BJP Clash In RS Over JNU Fee Hike Protest

"Earlier also a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court against this law saying that it violates the fundamental rights. But SC said that it does not violate any rights and the state government has full authority to make this law. So the important part of this law is that any person who is converted against their will or by luring them or misguiding or even showing any divine displeasure, the accused will be charged," he added.

Procedure on conversion

Further explaining the changing of religion as per the conversion law he said, "We have also kept a proper procedure for those who willingly want to change their religion. The person will first have to give a written application to the district magistrate and an inquiry will be carried out. Similarly, the priest performing the rituals will also have to give in writing regarding the conversion. Later, the person should also give a declaration on what date they have changed their religion and also mention his name before and after the conversion. The entire process will take around three months. The punishment for those who force people to change their religion will be a minimum one year jail to a maximum of three years of jail."

READ | Plenty Of Questions Still To Be Answered: Shastri On Pink Ball

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi supporting the conversion law said, "If the state government feels the need to bring a law regarding conversions then it is their right to do so. Many states have made a law towards forceful conversions. No one should object to this. If at any place forceful conversions are happening then the state government has every right to bring conversion law.

UP Law Commission's report

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. "The report was submitted along with draft legislation, Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019," law commission secretary Sapna Tripathi said. The report was prepared after going through pre and post-independence laws in the country and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan besides keeping in mind court judgments. "The commission is of the view that existing legal provisions are not enough to check religious conversion and on this serious matter, a new law is needed like in 10 other states," the report said.

READ | Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai Feature In Global 'inclusive Prosperity' Index