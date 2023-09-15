UP Lawyers' Protest: Hapur ASP Among Three Police Personnel Shunted Out Of District

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday shunted out three officials of the force, including Hapur's Additional Superintendent of Police, hours after the state Bar Council called off the statewide strike by lawyers against the alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur in August.

On Thursday night, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh announced calling off the statewide strike by the lawyers following talks with the chief secretary.

Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh have been on strike since August 30 over the alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur the day before.

"Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Verma, Circle Officer of City Ashok Kumar Sisodhiya and Station House Officer of Hapur Nagar police station Satendra Prakash Singh have been transferred out of the district," said Hapur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.

"The transfer has been ordered by the government following talks with the lawyer groups," he added.

The ASP has been transferred to Bareilly district while the Circle Officer has been moved to Saharanpur district, according to the information provided by the Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

Rajkumar has been appointed as the new ASP of Hapur and Jitendra Kumar Verma the new Circle Officer of the city.

Even as lawyers across the state resumed work on Friday, the advocates in Hapur who were demanding the transfer of senior police officials continue to abstain from work.

"The protest will continue. We have called a meeting on Saturday to decide on the future course of action," Hapur Bar Association secretary Narendra Sharma told PTI.

The lawyers' strike had affected the judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in district courts of Uttar Pradesh.

Police had allegedly lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 in Hapur when they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week earlier following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.