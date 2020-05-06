UP: Liquor Sale Crosses Rs 100 Crore On First Day, Excise Official Assures No Shortage

The Uttar Pradesh registered liquor sale of over Rs 100 crore on Monday as the State reopened liquor stores after 40 days amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"Around 23,000 shops were opened yesterday. People in the state showed discipline. The face mask is mandatory for shopkeepers and customers. Generally, we get a revenue of Rs 70-80 crore per day," Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy told ANI.

Chaotic scenes outside liquor stores in some parts of Uttar Pradesh were witnessed, while elsewhere serpentine queues were seen long before the outlets opened. The secretary said that tipplers need not panic as there is no shortage of liquor in the state.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy along with officials of the department inspected liquor shops in various parts of Lucknow, which include Mahanagar, Aliganj, Indiranagar, and instructed all the shopkeepers to ensure that social distancing is strictly adhered to and that sanitisers are made available.

"Orders have been issued to allow 26,000 liquor shops in the state to open. Liquor shops have opened in most districts of the state while adhering to the rules and regulations of social distancing. Sale of liquor is going on, while maintaining cleanliness around shops. There is an estimate that on the first day itself, the government is likely to earn Rs 100 crore as revenue," Bhoosreddy told PTI.

People throng liquor stores across the country

Massive crowds thronged liquor stores, more vehicles plied on roads and cab-hailing platforms resumed services as India entered the third phase of the lockdown on Monday with further easing of curbs except in containment zones in the shadow of the highest rate of recovery yet from coronavirus. The liquor shops, which are not in shopping malls, were allowed to open from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time.

Tipplers queued up in large numbers since morning at liquor shops--a common sight in large parts of the country where they reopened as anxious people formed more than a kilometre long queue in several areas. Shops were asked to shut in places where social distancing norms were violated. In some places, a mild force was also used to disperse the crowd.

Only stores outside hotspots and containment zones have been allowed to resume sales, while people have been prohibited to sit and consume alcohol at model shops and country bars.

"Not more than five customers are allowed at any liquor store at any given point of time and they too have to observe a gap of at least two years between them. Five circles should be marked outside the shop at a distance of six feet where people can queue up, one person in a circle," the order stated.

