UP: Lucknow Police Imposes Restrictions Under Section 144 To Maintain Law & Order

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow, prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in the capital city. Restrictions on the movement of citizens in the region have been imposed till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests, as per the police. In its order dated October 5, the Lucknow police have urged people to be vigilant due to the week-long Durga Puja and other subsequent festivals amid the COVID-19 crisis. It has also mentioned the ongoing farmer protests stating that they could pose a disturbance to the law and order situation in the city.

Notably, the latest restrictions by the UP Police also come against the backdrop of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Section 144 was imposed in the violence-hit region after 8 people were left dead in violent clashes on October 3. Following the incident, several political leaders have resorted to holding protests in Lucknow, while others have been detained at the Lucknow Airport. On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel staged a protest at Lucknow airport after he was stopped from leaving to meet arrested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The previous day, protesters set a police vehicle on fire outside the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the state capital. The incident happened just a few metres away from the site where Akhilesh Yadav was sitting on a dharna.

Lakhimpur-Kheri violence: SIT takes over probe

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on Sunday. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle, claims which have been refuted by both leaders. In turn, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords- including Mishra's driver. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising six members to investigate the Lakhimpur violence.

