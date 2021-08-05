UP: Maharajganj Police Seize Psychotropic Drugs Worth Rs 686 Cr; One Of 2 Accused Arrested

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh police seized psychotropic drugs worth Rs 686 crores that were confiscated from a person's house and godown in the Thutibari region of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Ramesh Kumar Gupta while another person identified as Govind Gupta who is involved in the case is on the run.

The joint operation of the local police, administration and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has assisted to seize these huge-worth narcotics by raiding both the locations.

The SSB Commandant Manoj Singh said in a news briefing regarding the search that the raids were carried out in collaboration with the local police and the narcotics inspector. As per the police, the drugs confiscated are worth Rs. 686 crores some of which were sold in medical stores there. On the other hand, as the borders are open, some of these drugs were smuggled into Nepal.

According to ANI, Singh said, “It is a big operation, hoping that the nexus will break and youth will be able to leave addiction behind. It was a well-coordinated raid. SDM Pramod and SSB Commandant Sanjay Kumar planned the operation together."

Pradeep Gupta, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Maharajganj, UP, stated that a large amount of material was recovered from the scene and that a complaint had been filed against the accused.

Giving more details about the operation, SP Gupta said that there were thousands of addicting injections, syrups, capsules, pills, and labels that were discovered.

He further said Ramesh Kumar Gupta is one of the accused, and the drugs were recovered from his house and godown. The location of the other suspect Govind Gupta is still unknown. This case is registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Copyright Act, and IPC sections 419, 429, 467, 468, and 471.

Drugs seized in different states

Earlier, the same incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. In this case. the police confiscated 952kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 1.5 crores from a truck and arrested four people from Rewa district. After searching the truck, the police discovered 53 bags containing ganja stashed in a compartment beside the driver's seat

The Telangana police also confiscated a total of 3,653 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 7.3 crores, on July 27.

In the recent past, the Assam Police along with Maharasthra and Delhi Police have been on a mission to fight against the abuse of drugs.

(Image Credit: PTI)