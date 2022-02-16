UP: Mainpuri's Craftswomen Seek Support For Tarkashi Art Amid Clamour On Women Upliftment

As political factions make tall promises to uplift the status of women while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Mainpuri district is making noise for encouraging women to display their talent through traditional Tarkashi art. Hundreds of women in the Mainpuri district have been indulged in the production of goods through the age-old art form.

Amid massive electioneering, these women are seeking the upcoming government’s support to promote the trade of Tarkashi art and its handmade products across the globe. While the elections are slated in Mainpuri on February 20, these women have been raising their pitch for getting the attention of the power bearers.

Attempt to promote women empowerment through Mainpuri's Tarkashi Art

Tarkashi is a woodworking method that involves inlaying brass, copper, and silver wires. It is a one-of-a-kind and artistic Mainpuri product. Jewellery boxes, name plaques, and other similar items are decorated with it.

Speaking about the history of the traditional art that had originated in the district, Gaurav Shakya, Manager at the Tarkashi Art academy in Mainpuri told ANI," Historically, Tarkashi was used in King's chariot and sword cover. Slowly Tarkashi evolved and now it has transformed into paintings. We make gods and goddesses through Tarkashi painting." The UP government has also chosen Tarkashi under its one district, one product initiative to promote the art."Government support through ODOP helps us to avail loans easily without any high-interest rate. It has also helped us in the sales of art paintings as it has increased our exposure to exhibitions but I believe more sales can be done," Shakya added.

"Women shows more interest in Tarkashi and 90 per cent of the workers are females. If more support is given, then more employment will be generated here," he explained adding that the art form has been cultivated by the local craftswomen.

Hoping to avail further support from the government to push their exquisite products in international markets, the Tarkashi art promoter asserted, "If our sales are boosted by their policy, the government can promote handmade products and reduce taxes that will provide more employment and will give stability to workers. Selling these crafted products is the main issue as locally 4-5 pieces are sold in a month but it can be sold abroad as well, since it’s a historical art form.”

Kiran Kumari, one of the Tarkashi craftswomen, who has been working in the field for the past 25 years said, "I have been benefitted a lot financially while working here. I am earning 10,000 per month and it helps me run my home properly."

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI