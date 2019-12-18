UP Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Dozen Videos Related To Jamia Violence

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, December 18, arrested a man who was allegedly carrying about a dozen videos pertaining to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on his mobile phone. Justifying their decision of arresting the accused, the police said that these videos can disturb the communal harmony of the society.

Police claimed to have acted on the basis of information and nabbed the accused with his mobile phone in Chandausi in the district. Police said the mobile phone has been confiscated and a case has been registered under IPC's Section 505 (act with the intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.

"The mobile has 10-11 videos pertaining to Jamia. The videos can disturb the communal harmony of the society," mentions the FIR. On the other hand, the Delhi Police have already arrested ten people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence. According to police, no student from the Jamia Millia Islamia has been arrested.

HC Agrees To Hear 2 PILs On Jamia Violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear two PILs moved on the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA). Both the petitions were mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed them to be listed for hearing on Thursday. The first petition was moved in the morning by advocate Rizwan seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at the university.



The second petition was moved around 1.30 pm jointly on behalf of the Imam of the Jama Masjid mosque opposite the Parliament House and two residents of Okhla seeking investigation by an independent agency like the CBI or the SIT into the violence at JMI.

