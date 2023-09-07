UP: Man Arrested For Using Fake Documents To Get Job In Ballia Court, 2nd Such Case In Two Days

Police have arrested a man for using fake documents to secure a job at the civil court here on Thursday, officials said.

The arrest comes a day after another man was also held for providing fake documents to get a job at the Ballia court.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, "We have arrested one Mahendra Kumar Maurya, a resident of Etmadpur village of Prayagraj district. The accused had secured a Group D job at the civil court of Ballia. It was found in the police verification that Maurya has falsified documents." Maurya had joined duty at the civil court in June this year.

Police lodged an FIR regarding the matter under relevant IPC sections at Ballia Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an official of the civil court.

The SP said that prima facie it appears that Maurya also hired a “solver” to take the entrance exam required to clear for the job.

On Tuesday, police arrested Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Pipiri village of nearby Mau district who also secured a Group D job in the Ballia civil court by forging his documents.

Investigation in both the cases is underway, the SP said.