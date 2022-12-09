UP: Man Awarded Death Sentence For Raping & Killing 7-yr-old Girl In Sonbhadra

A court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a person for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Niharika Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on the convict Shivam (24) and directed that the entire amount be given to the father of the deceased, additional government counsel Dinesh Agrahari said.

The father had complained to the police that his daughter had gone missing from near the house on November 7, 2020. He had alleged that the girl was seen playing with Shivam and suspected his hand in it.

Following investigation and interrogation of Shivam, the girl's body was recovered from near a drain.

