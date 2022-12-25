UP Man Back From China Found COVID-19 Positive; Sent To Home Quarantine In Agra

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra who returned from China two days ago tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined at his home, an official said. According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Srivastava, the 40-year-old returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 and tested positive after his examination at a private lab.

Meanwhile, officials are preparing to send his samples for genome sequencing to Lucknow to confirm if he was infected with the new BF.7 variant.

"The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," the officer said, according to PTI.

Amid the rising fear of a new wave of infection, the Agra health department has started screening and collecting samples of foreign tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar's Tomb. Agra airport, railway station and Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) are also being checked for positive patients. Notably, the central government recently made it mandatory to screen a section of international passengers at airports to avoid the spread of the new variant.

"Sample collection at Sarojani Naidu Medical College, District Hospital and Primary and Community Health Centres in rural Agra have been initiated with priority. Those who have symptoms of cold, cough and fever can visit the health centres to undergo COVID test", the CMO said.

He also said that the residents have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places, use hand sanitiser and follow proper guidelines to avoid infection. They have also been advised to get their precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Centre to carry out COVID mock drill on Dec 27

The central government has planned to organise a mock drill to test COVID-19 across the country. The drill will be carried out on December 27 under the supervision of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill,” sources said per ANI.