UP: Man Convicted Within 5 Days Of Hearing, Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping Daughter

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a fast track court within five days of hearing for raping his minor daughter in Siddharthnagar district. On October 16, a case was filed by the man's wife at Mishraulia police station in Siddharthnagar district.

Speaking to the media Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhul said, "First a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We investigated the case and soon a charge sheet was filed. And further, the prosecution proceedings were completed in five days and the accused was punished. If we complete the probe early and present facts to the court on time, it will have a deterrent effect on criminals. It is not the severity of the punishment but the surety which will have a deterrent effect on the criminals."

"On November 18, we received the charge sheet and immediately took the date for the hearing for the next day. This is the first case in rape in which the testimony was completed within five days of the trial in the court. We should always make an effort to give justice to the people at the earliest," said advocate Pawan Kumar Pathak.

The government told the Parliament on December 6 that it has formulated a scheme to set up 1,023 fast track special courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases, including that of minors. In a written reply, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that the scheme would cost Rs 767.25 crore to state and Central governments.

"Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India has formulated a Scheme, on the lines of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, for setting up of a total of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases and cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a PIB release said.

The minister told the Parliament that the Central government would contribute Rs 474 crore to set up the special courts under the scheme. "It has been proposed to set up 218 FTSCs in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The decision of Government of Uttar Pradesh in this regard is awaited," it said.

(with ANi inputs)