UP man gets death sentence for killing three daughters

Lalitpur (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for killing his three daughters three years ago and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Assistant government counsel Rakesh Tiwari on Saturday said Special Judge Nirbhay Prakash sentenced Chhidami alias Chhiddu to death in connection with the murder of his daughters Anjani (11), Raddo (7) and Putto (4) at their residence in Veer village under Banpur police station limits on the night of November 13, 2018.

The court on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Chhidami.

Tiwari said on the fateful night, Chhidami returned to his house in an inebriated state and hit his daughters, who were sleeping, with a hammer. Later, he set his house afire using LPG and the girls sustained burn injuries.

The villagers took the girls to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

A case was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pooran Singh, a local. At the time of the incident, Chhidami's wife was at her parents' house, according to Tiwari.

Chhidami has been in jail since the incident. PTI CORR NAV CJ SNE

