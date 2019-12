A 28-year-old man, who the police claim to be a "sex maniac" and a "necrophile", has been arrested for allegedly murdering a couple and their infant child in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. A week ago, a couple and their son were found murdered and two children seriously injured at their home in the Mubarakpur area. The accused Nazirudeen who was arrested on Monday, December 2, has reportedly committed similar crimes in Haryana, Delhi and West Bengal.