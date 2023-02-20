UP: Man Held For Breaking Plaque Bearing SP Leaders' Name

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a plaque bearing the names of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Identified as Farhat Ali Khan, the man also made a video of the act and posted it online.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sansar Singh said the names of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and urban development minister Azam Khan were written on the plaque outside Bapu Mall in Rampur city. He broke it with a hammer.

While talking to reporters, the accused said he broke the plaque as Azam Khan has broken people's houses.

He said he will request the district administration to get all the nameplates bearing Khan's name removed.