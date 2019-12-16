UP: Man Held For Sending Death Threat Messages For CM Yogi, ML Khattar

A man from Kanpur, Himanshu Maurya, has been arrested by the police for sending messages to his two friends wherein he was threatening to eliminate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Man arrested for threatening messages

Multiple charges have been laid on the accused, and the police are currently investigating the case. The SSP said, "ATS, STF and cyber cell sleuths were roped in to achieve a breakthrough at the earliest. After preliminary investigations, and with the help of technical inputs, the sender's location was traced to Krishna Nagar in Chakeri area of the city. The team searched the locality and finally nabbed the accused."

He added, "He first tried to dodge police saying that he is mentally disturbed, but during sustained grilling, he broke down and confessed to his involvement in sending death threat messages to his two old friends -- Arpit Tripathi of Krishna Nagar and Ambrish Shukla of Patel Nagar."

This is not the first time that the man has been accused of sending inappropriate messages. He was previously arrested for sending coarse messages a woman from Haryana.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to maintain peace and harmony. He further appealed to the people to not pay heed to the rumours being spread regarding CAA. In an official statement from the office of Chief Minister, it was stated that the government is committed to the security of every citizen. For this, it is important that all the citizens abide by the laws.

Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) also apprised about the situation and said, "Total peace in entire Uttar Pradesh. Field staff is vigil and in touch with all concerned in abundant precautions."

