UP Man Killed In Suspected Tiger Attack

A 45-year-old man was killed in an attack by a big cat near Manjhra Reserve forests under North Nighasan forest range of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Monday.

The big cat, assumed to be a tiger based on eyewitness accounts and pugmarks found at the spot, attacked one Sitaram Yadav, a resident of Manjhra Purab village under Tikonia kotwali police limits on Sunday, police said.

His mutilated body was recovered from the jungles with tiger pugmarks scattered around it.

Range officer Vimlesh Kumar along with his team rushed to the scene to investigate the matter.

Tikonia kotwali staff also reached there and sent the body for post-mortem.

Yadav was grazing his domestic cattle near the forest area along with his fellow villagers when a big cat hiding in the forests attacked him.

One of the villagers told forest officials that they raised an alarm and saved their lives by climbing a tree.

