UP: Man Killed, Two Others Injured As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Khurja

A man was killed and two others were injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in the Khurja area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on National Highway-91 on Thursday, Station House Officer of Khujra police station Dinesh Singh said.

After the incident, the three injured persons were rushed to a hospital where Sajib, 38, was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

Singh said the condition of the two others is said to be critical.

The body has been sent for postmortem and investigation into the matter is underway, police said.