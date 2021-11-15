UP: Man Pushed From Stairs By Kin, Dies

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly pushed from stairs after a dispute by his father and brother at a village in Bulandshahr, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested the accused after the incident, which took place on Sunday night at Gangrol village of the Chola police station area.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said Ajay (22) was a liquor addict.

When he returned home, he had a dispute with his father and brother on some issue.

The duo beat him up and pushed him from stairs, resulting in his death, police said.

