UP man steals Shivling from temple after his ‘prayers were not answered’

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, a man stole a Shivling from a temple apparently after his prayer for marrying the woman of his choice was not fulfilled. The accused man has now been detained by the police and also recovered the stolen Shivling.

According to locals, the accused identified as Chhotu used to go to the village's Shiva shrine every morning. He believed his devotion would help him sway the minds of his family members.

"Chhotu stole the shivling from the temple during the early hours of September 1 and hid it in the bushes. When villagers found the shivling missing from the temple they informed the police. A team of Mahewa Ghat Police station reached the village and began an investigation,” said Circle Officer (CO) of the area Abhishesk Kumar to PTI.

"We detained Chhotu on suspicion on September 3. He later confessed to his crime," the officer added.

Locals further said the 27-year-old defendant intended to wed a woman but her family was against the union, that’s when Chhotu started praying to Lord Shiva, hoping that with the help of the Gods he could convince his family members.For a month, he prayed at the Shiva temple, but nothing changed so he decided to steal the Shivling.

Notably, the stolen Shivling was again established in the temple and the accused Chhotu has been sent to judicial custody, informed the police.