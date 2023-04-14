UP Man, Wanted In An Assault Case, Arrested After 35 Years

A man wanted in a case of assault registered in suburban Jogeshwari was arrested on Thursday after 35 years on the run, police said.

The accused is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

A case was registered against him at Jogeshwari Police Station in 1989 for `causing hurt with dangerous weapons,' he said.

He was arrested in the case and granted bail by the court. But later he did not attend the court, following which he was declared absconding.

On specific information, he was nabbed by a police team on Thursday, the official said, adding that probe is underway.