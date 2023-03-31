At Least 500 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Kanpur's Basmandi, Fire Tenders On The Spot

A massive fire that broke out during the wee hours on Friday, in AR Tower in the Basmandi area in Kanpur was doused and firefighters were able to rescue all the people trapped in the building. As many as 15-16 tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The dousing operation was underway for the last six hours.

At least 500 shops were gutted, and more than two dozen fire tenders are on the spot, trying to douse the fire.

"The fire is under control now. There is no one trapped in the building," said Ajay Kumar, Deputy Director, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service.

Earlier on March 12, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a massive fire broke out in Hara Mau village of Kanpur Dehat district.

The grandmother of the deceased was injured by the fire while attempting to save the family, according to the police. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, and the bodies of the deceased were also transferred to the hospital for post-mortem.

Massive Fire at Kanpur's AR tower

The joint commissioner of police in Kanpur said, "15-16 fire tenders on the spot to douse the fire. Dousing operation underway for 6 hours. It will take 3-4 hours more to control the fire."