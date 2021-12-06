UP: Mentally Unstable Man Kills His Father

A 70-year-old man was thrashed to death allegedly by his mentally unstable son in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Ram Kumar (37) allegedly killed his father Rambhawan in the morning, Deputy SP Siyaram said.

The accused, stated to be mentally unstable, allegedly attacked his father with a stick while he was asleep, the DSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being probed, police said.

