UP Min Speaks To Republic On Lakhimpur Violence; Doesn't Rule Out Arrest Of MoS Home's Son

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, on the Lakhimpur violence, said that based on the investigation, the law will take its course. The minister noted that he has seen several videos relating to the incident.

"Uttar Pradesh government and the law can't arrest someone if media says so. We will follow the law and law will prevail in UP...FIR has charges of murder. It has murder charges against MoS son; Certainly, it has to be investigated. FIR is an important part of the process," he said.

Sidharth Nath Singh said that government is quite concerned about the incident and they will try to reach a conclusion as soon as possible. "As far as Uttar Pradesh government is concerned, it's very disturbing. I can't say it's premeditated or an accident. It'll have to be determined by the probe. Please allow us, results will come out, we are serious that justice must prevail," the minister said.

#LakhimpurTruth | You are concluding and passing a judgment as if we will not do anything. But we will follow the process and law will prevail in Uttar Pradesh: UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/txFURFREkP — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT takes over probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising six members has been formed to probe the Lakhimpur violence. Violence erupted in the UP district when a jeep allegedly overran four people, including four farmers. The farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Ajay Mishra, was driving the vehicle. However, both MoS and his son have refuted the claim.

While speaking to Republic, Ashish Mishra said that at the time of the incident, he was in his village taking part in Dangal. "I was there (Banbirpur village) from morning till late in the evening- until the event was over," he said. Earlier, Ajay Misha also said that his son was not present in the incident spot.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a statement claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while three farmers died after being overrun by the vehicles of his convoy. Later, the BJP workers and a driver was lynched to death, claimed Ajay Mishra.

On Monday, protests were reported in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab over the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur. Congress leaders, including Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, also demanded the arrest of Ajay Mishra's son. Channi even compared the Lakhimpur incident with the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.