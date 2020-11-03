UP Minister Alleges Conspiracy In Mathura-Namaz Row, Says 'attempts To Stoke Tension'

Reacting to the shocking incident where two Muslim men offered Namaz in a Mathura temple, UP Minister Laxmi Narayan spoke to Republic TV alleging that the entire incident had been orchestrated to create 'tension' in the state.

"The temple authorities did not know Faisal Khan. Media knows them, political parties know him. Such kind of an incident has never occurred. The way a controversy was created to create tensions in Delhi, here also I smell some sort of propaganda. Even a Muslim man came and told them, that this is no place to offer namaz but they wanted to show that they are strong enough to enter the nand baba's mandir and do this. This is all to spoil the environment," said Laxmi Narayan.

Accused also an anti-CAA protestor

Earlier in the day, in an explosive revelation, it was found that Faisal Khan, who had earlier been arrested for entering a Hindu temple to offer Namaz, had also participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi, earlier this year.

Faisal Khan is the founder of Khudai Khidmatgar, a Delhi-based organisation, which had taken part in several Anti-CAA protests around the country, warning people about the repercussions of the law, despite repeated statements by Government of India including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that the law doesn't target a specific religion and will not take away the citizenship of Muslims.

Responding to this, Laxmi Narayan said, "They want to shake up Yogi Adityanath ji, who is a strong follower of Sanatan Dharma. But in any case, under Yogi ji's law and order and the unity of the Birjwasis, such kind of conspiracies will only fail."

Mathura Namaz row

On October 30, in a shocking incident ostensibly aimed at provocation, Faisal Khan and Mohammad Chand had offered Namaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura without any permission from the temple authorities. The incident evoked strong reactions from the Hindu community with several priests terming it as an attempt to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh. FIR was registered under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a joint team of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have now arrested Faisal Khan. As per sources, Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday.

