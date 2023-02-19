UP Minister Ashish Patel 'confident Of Modi Govt Taking Positive Decision On Caste Census'

Uttar Pradesh minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel on Sunday expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government would take a positive decision on conducting a caste census in the near future.

"My party has been demanding a caste census from the beginning. As far as backward classes are concerned, whether it is NEET exam or admission in central school, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Army School, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done the job of giving reservation. This shows how much he cares for the backward classes," Patel, the technical education minister, told reporters here.

"I have full confidence that the way the NDA government at the Centre took a positive decision in these examinations, the same way it will take a decision regarding caste census in the near future," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party over its demand for a caste census, the minister said there is a lot of difference between the actions and words of the opposition party.

"The SP is making a hue and cry about caste census owing to its vote bank politics.... When SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the defense minister, why did he not give reservation to the backward classes in Army Schools," he said.

Noting that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow this month was a huge success, the minister said Japan has promised to invest heavily in the state. "This will provide employment to thousands of youths," he added.

Patel, who is incharge minister of Sultanpur district, held a meeting with district officials to review ongoing projects.